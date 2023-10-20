The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is… not good, to say the least. There's a reason why “Fire Canada” chants have been raining down in Acrisure Stadium whenever they play. The team is one of the worst point-scoring squads in the entire league, largely due to their playcalling and deficiencies.

One area that they aren't lacking, though, is their wide receivers. With Diontae Johnson back from an injury and George Pickens being a monster, their receiving core still strikes fear in the heart of defenders. In fact, heading into the Steelers' Week 7 tilt with the Rams, LA is reportedly worried about the sophomore receiver, per NFL Network's The Insiders.

“George Pickens is the guy, speaking with someone with the Rams, that they’re very fearful of. We know how explosive that he is and how Kenny Pickett likes to go to him, especially late in games.”

With Johnson sidelined for most of the first half of the season, Pickens has stepped up as the number 1 WR for the Steelers. He's been the player targeted by Pickett most of the time, whether it's on a go route or a crossing route in the middle. Pickens' route-running, speed, and playmaking with the ball makes him a truly dangerous threat for any team.

Pickens was responsible for the Steelers' most recent win before their Week 6 bye. With the game on the line, Pickett connected on a deep shot to Pickens to take the lead over the Baltimore Ravens. Expect the Rams to key in on the star wide receiver and attempt to limit his production this week.