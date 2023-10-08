The Sunday game's injury report lists Alex Highsmith as “questionable.” However, when asked about his availability for the AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran outside linebacker expressed a more optimistic outlook.

Highsmith came into today's game with a questionable status due to a groin injury he sustained during Wednesday's practice. He did not participate in Thursday's practice but had a limited session on Friday, He then finished the week with a questionable designation.

However, during a conversation with reporters, he stated his expectation to play and seemed ready to take the field.

“Absolutely, yeah,” Highsmith said Friday. “Feel good.”

As the starting right outside linebacker for the Steelers, Highsmith has recorded one sack this season along with several quarterback pressures.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed this information. He tweeted that Highsmith would, indeed, participate in today's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

#Steelers pass-rusher Alex Highsmith, who tweaked his groin earlier in the week and is questionable, is expected to play today, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

Highsmith, of course, is one-half of the Steelers' dynamic outside linebacker du. As we said, he suffered a groin injury towards the end of Wednesday's practice and sat out Thursday's session entirely.

“It’s a little tightness, just want to be smart with it,” Highsmith said after Friday’s practice. “But yeah, I will be ready to go (Sunday).”

Keep in mind that Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million extension just before training camp. This meant he would continue serving as TJ Watt's main pass-rushing partner in the Steelers' edge defense. Despite having only one sack in four games this season, compared to his career-high of 14 1/2 last season, that sack resulted in a forced fumble and a Watt touchdown. Additionally, Highsmith has an interception return for a touchdown. He has also tallied seven quarterback hits and two tackles for loss this season.

“Him and TJ mean the world to each other when they are out there on the field because it’s hard to account for both of them,” veteran Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “So you have to chip one of them, or have one less guy going out down the field for a route, so it changes the timing of pass plays and the dynamic in run fits tremendously.”

In the event that Highsmith cannot play on Sunday, veteran Markus Golden is the expected replacement in the starting lineup. Rookie fourth-round pick Nick Herbig is the Steelers' fourth outside linebacker, with undrafted rookie David Perales on the practice squad.