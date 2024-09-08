In a contest that was considered a potential welcoming party for Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons, the game instead belonged to the T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense. After their 18-10 road win, the Steelers' social media team posted a meme to their X account.

In it, a bird's nest has been painted in Steelers' colors and their insignia. Feathers, presumed to be from a falcon, are tattered about in the air with a “W” in bird feed laid out in front of the nest.

Cousins was limited to 155 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Although he was only sacked twice, it seemed like Cousins was under pressure all day. Pittsburgh was swarming with seven QB hits. A botched snap, which may have also been on Cousins, led to a third Falcons turnover.

Watt had a strip sack taken away because of an offsides penalty. He wasn't afraid to show his emotions after the call.

Watt finished the game with four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, three QB hits and a fumble recovery.

What's more surprising: A Steelers win or the Falcons loss?

Atlanta was a popular choice as a potential NFC South division winner. Almost every sportsbook had the Falcons as the betting favorite. On the flip side, the Steelers were the consensus dead-place finisher in almost every evaluation of the AFC North. While one game doesn't condemn either team to any particular fate, the outcome here is a surprise. The Falcons were widely seen as the betting favorite in Week 1, with moneyline odds as much as -188 in their favor to win.

The Falcons' inability to protect Cousins will likely be a storyline all season. The four-time Pro Bowler can be elite when given time in the pocket. This is the result of cases like today when Cousins can't get comfortable in their pocket.

While their defense won this game, Pittsburgh didn't do enough on offense. Najee Harris needed 20 carries to rush 70 yards. While George Pickens collected 85 yards on six catches, no other Steelers pass-catcher gained more than Pat Freiermuth's 27 yards. What might be most important is that Justin Fields protected the football, didn't throw any interceptions and was efficient in his passing by completing 17-of-23 throws.

We will see if there is a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh when the team must choose between a healthy Russell Wilson and Fields. Wilson was held out because of a calf injury, making him a game-time decision on Sunday.

The Steelers have another road contest in Week 2: they play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 15, at 4:25 p.m. EST.