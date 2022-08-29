Steelers’ trade stance on Mason Rudolph, revealed

Mason Rudolph faces an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Based on preseason performances, it’s expected that Rudolph will enter the year as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback, behind the likes of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Rudolph has also been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. With the Steelers not having a need for the veteran signal-caller, the team is reportedly listening to offers on Rudolph. However, as NFL insider Tom Pelissero indicates, the Steelers have thus far been reluctant to trade the quarterback.

The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

One of the main selling points for Rudolph is the extremely team-friendly deal he plays under. Making just $3 million in 2022, Rudolph would be one of the most inexpensive backups in all of football, and one of the more experienced ones, too.

The Steelers have reportedly received trade calls from various teams for Rudolph. The Lions were mentioned as a possible suitor earlier in the offseason, so it’s possible they’ve been closely monitoring his situation. As it stands, however, the Steelers don’t seem as willing to trade him as some might expect given the expectation regarding where he’ll land on the regular-season depth chart.

Rudolph didn’t have a bad preseason by any stretch, however, his counterparts simply played better. Kenny Pickett was one of the standout performers across the entire league during the past few weeks, while Trubisky performed well, too.

The Steelers have an abundance of wealth at quarterback, which has helped put them in a favorable position on the trade market. Rudolph will be one of the more coveted trade pieces in 2022, and the Steelers can use that to their advantage and drive his price up if they do eventually try to get a deal done.