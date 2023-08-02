The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a flurry of moves as training camp progresses. The Steelers added a pair of defensive backs in Trenton Thompson and Isaiah Dunn, while rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list, reports The Score's Daniel Valente.

“Man, this is a bummer. Cory Trice’s rookie season over before it officially began. Injuries are the worst part of camp.”

Cory Trice Jr was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue University. He had a massive year in his last season for the Boilermakers, culminating in an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection as well as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is a tough blow for the rookie cornerback, and Trice Jr will look to come back for the 2024 season with a vengeance. Meanwhile, the Steelers will have to look forwards to the rest of training camp and preparing for the 2023 NFL season.

The Steelers have some pretty lofty expectations for 2023 after outperforming what many expected of them in 2022. This all started with Kenny Pickett, who shocked a lot of people last year. He is ready to take the next step in his second year as the Steelers starting quarterback in a pretty stacked offense.

Regardless of how Pickett performs, the Steelers figure to be competitive as long as Mike Tomlin is at the helm. Tomlin has cemented himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL, and he will try to add to his legacy this season. Losing a rookie to injury this early in training camp is tough, but there is no doubt that Tomlin will still have the Steelers ready for the regular season.