Possible Diontae Johnson holdout gets resounding response from Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are yet to agree on a new contract. But as training camp begins, Johnson is there and ready to go.

Many believed that Johnson could take the “hold-out” path, electing to not show up until he was given a contract extension. Instead, Johnson has decided to report.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Johnson and the contract situation. Tomlin gave a simple answer, stating that Johnson “reported and will work through camp.”

Tomlin said Diontae Johnson reported as expected and will work, as expected, throughout this camp. There will be no “hold-in.” — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 26, 2022

Diontae Johnson has been a reliable target on this Steelers offense. Throughout his first three seasons, he has shown natural progression each year. He has posted career totals of 254 receptions, 2,764 receiving yards, and 20 total touchdowns.

The Steelers added Diontae Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. They selected him with the 66th overall pick.

Last season was the best of Johnson’s career up to this point. He reached career-highs across the board. In 16 regular season games, he was targeted 169 times. He finished the season with 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. In the Steelers playoff appearance, he caught five receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown.

Diontae Johnson will be a player that the Steelers lean on heavily this season. Regardless of who is throwing the ball, either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, Johnson will remain a consistent target. His ability to help the offense stretch the field is undeniable.

At just 26 years old and entering his fourth NFL season, Johnson should be a foundational piece of this team for the foreseeable future. A unit of him, Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett, and Pat Freiermuth could be what the Steelers choose to build around.