Kenny Pickett is not the answer under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That point was made incredibly clear by Ryan Clark, who did not hold back in voicing out his opinion about Pittsburgh merely bringing in competition for Pickett instead of looking for a much better QB1 option.
“If they do all that, it is gonna be on-brand for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's gonna be dead wrong in this situation,” Clark said during Wednesday's episode of Get Up on ESPN.
“You're going to strap your team to a quarterback that can't lead you to the promised land. The reason that the Terrible Towel means something, the reason that the six Lombardis mean something is because that organization was built on excellence. Kenny Pickett is not going to be your leader to the promised land of excellence. And if he's not, I do believe it is time to do something to make it different at that position.”
"[The Steelers] organization was built on excellence. Kenny Pickett is not going to be your leader to the promised land of excellence."
That might not be easy to hear for Pickett, but it is also difficult to argue against the point that he had a subpar stint so far with the Steelers. Sure, Pittsburgh made the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season, but it was not because Pickett played at a high level. He only passed for 2,070 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions for an offense that ranked 28th overall in the NFL with just 17.8 points per game. The Steelers were also just 25th with 187.8 passing yards per outing and 21st with 63.3 percent pass completion rate.