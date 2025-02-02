Russell Wilson’s 10th Pro Bowl appearance may also be his last, but the veteran quarterback isn’t ready to walk away from football just yet. As he strolled into Camping World Stadium for the event, he made sure to have his stepson, Future Jr., by his side—a reminder of the moments he cherishes as his career winds down.

At 36, Wilson faces an uncertain future in the NFL. After one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is set to hit free agency, but he remains hopeful about returning to the team. “I'm looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we'll see what happens with the rest,” Wilson told the Associated Press. “I love it in Pittsburgh.”

The Steelers, however, may have other plans. Team president Art Rooney II has expressed interest in keeping either Wilson or Justin Fields on a multi-year deal, but not both. “I think both of them see themselves as starters, and I don't know that they want to share the same job again next year,” Rooney said, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “So, I would say most likely we probably don't wind up bringing them both back.”

Will Russell Wilson return to the Steelers next season?

Wilson took over as the Steelers’ starter for the final 11 games of the 2024 season after returning from a calf injury. He finished the year completing 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. While he showed flashes of his former self, Fields—who turns 26 in March—could be seen as the Steelers’ long-term option.

The age factor is something Rooney acknowledged when considering the team’s decision. “Age could be a factor,” he admitted, though he did not specify which quarterback has the edge in negotiations.

Speculation has linked Wilson to a possible reunion with Pete Carroll, his former head coach in Seattle, who recently took over the Las Vegas Raiders. When asked about the rumors, Wilson deflected. “Pete's going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said. “He's great at what he does. But I'm focused on the Steelers.”

Despite the uncertainty, Wilson remains confident in his ability to play at a high level. “I've been fortunate to play 13-plus years, and I've got a lot more ball left in me,” he said. “Staying healthy is always the thing. You've got to be healthy to play your best, and I feel great right now.” With an impressive résumé that includes a Super Bowl title, 130 career wins (trailing only Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Brett Favre through 13 seasons), and now 10 Pro Bowl selections, Wilson knows his legacy is already secure.

“It's a blessing,” Wilson said. “I remember being here my rookie year and being around guys like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton and Eli Manning. And I remember how grateful I was. Ten Pro Bowls later, it's still a blessing.” Now, the question remains: Will his next chapter be in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, or somewhere else entirely?