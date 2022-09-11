The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter,

Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the injury to determine its severity. The Steelers will send Watt in for scans on Monday to get a more clear outlook on the pec injury and just how much time he’ll be forced to miss.

Steelers believe TJ Watt tore his pec and he is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Watt was injured while trying to sack Joe Burrow during the final minutes of regulation. Burrow actually managed to escape the sack and throw the ball away, and Watt was whistled for a penalty on the play.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was seen grimacing in pain as he walked off the field under his own power. He headed straight into the Steelers locker room and did not return to the game.

The Steelers ended up stealing away an overtime win over the Bengals in what was one of the most back-and-forth NFL games in recent memory. While Steelers fans will be celebrating the win, they’ll also be concerned about Watt’s injury going forward, as it could potentially leave him on the sideline for multiple weeks.

Watt wasn’t the only Steelers star to suffer an injury. Running back Najee Harris went down with a foot injury late into the fourth quarter, too, and did not return during the overtime period.