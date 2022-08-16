There are a handful of sibling batteries in the NFL these days, but none eclipse the star power of T.J. Watt and his older brother J.J. Watt. During a sitdown with Channing Crowder of the Pivot Podcast, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year was asked how he stacks up compared to his big bro, and despite the accolades he’s picked up over the past few years, T.J. humbly admitted that he doesn’t think he’s quite on J.J’s level just yet.

"I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime." @_TJWatt isn't ready to put himself on the level of his brother @JJWatt. (via @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/Uqsh54W5gj — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2022

“This is the thing, I do think that it’s misconstrued– I want people to understand how great my brother [J.J. Watt] truly was in his prime,” said T.J. Watt. “You go back and you look at it, you watch the film. The guy was freaking unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. And he’ll never say it, but I think people need to go back and look at that. The guy was doing incredible things for four or five years, and I think he can still play at a high level. I think I’m too early in my career to compare myself to him at the moment, honestly.”

It was an extremely humble take from the Steelers’ star. Watt clearly thinks he has a while to go until he passes his brother in terms of dominance on the gridiron.

During that four-to-five-year stretch T.J. mentioned, J.J. was undoubtedly the best defensive player in football. From 2012-15, Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, made four Pro Bowls, and earned four First-Team All-Pro selections. He racked up 69.0 sacks, 250 tackles, 15 forced fumbles, and 190 QB hits during that span.

For the purpose of comparison, T.J. Watt’s previous four seasons have seen the Steelers’ star EDGE rusher rack up 65.0 sacks, 176 tackles, 21 forced fumbles, 137 QB hits, and 70 tackles for loss. While he doesn’t have the plethora of accolades that J.J. can boast, he appears well on his way to dethroning big bro as the top Watt sibling, whether or not he’ll admit as much.