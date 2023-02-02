Throughout the offseason, offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has been dropping hints about potentially playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Lewan has dropped potentially the biggest clue yet, shouting out Steelers‘ head coach Mike Tomlin.

Lewan spoke about Tomlin and the Steelers on the Steel Here podcast. He said he remembered meeting Tomlin at the 2017 Pro Bowl. From that moment, Lewan realized how much he would enjoy playing under Coach Tomlin.

“He’s a fantastic individual. I think he is so cool, he’s calm. You hear the guys talk about him, how great he is in the locker room and how he handles the locker room,” Lewan said. “Being a leader of men is a very difficult thing to do. When I was around him that short week in a very calm and relaxing setting, I thought to myself, “Man, this is a cool coach to play for.”

Taylor Lewan entered the league and has been with the Tennessee Titans since 2014. While injuries have limited him to just 20 games over the past three years, Lewan is still a three-time Pro Bowler. Pittsburgh could use some help along their offensive line after allowing 38 sacks this year. They ended the year with the 16th-best offensive line by Pro Football Focus standards.

Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL. He hasn’t had a losing season in his 16-years as Steelers’ head coach. With Taylor Lewan now signing his praises, perhaps both end up on Pittsburgh’s sidelines at the start of next season.