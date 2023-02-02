Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt are not exactly the best of friends. It’s just not easy to build a cozy relationship when won spat the other in the face, just like what Lewan once did to Watt on the field.

But Lewan is not going to let that disgusting act from stopping him to request the Steelers defensive star to be a guest on his podcast show. Lewan even uploaded a video on Twitter basically pleading for Watt to forget the past, move on, and enjoy a dialogue for a podcast episode.

“So we send an olive branch out. TJ Watt, his team, we would love to have you on our podcast during Super Bowl week. You’ll be there. We’ll be there. We’ll come to you. Do whatever you need to do. just come and hit the boys. And this mother f—r told us no. He just denied us for the third time in a row. I don’t know. And they want us to be teammates. It kind of just feels like that’s a bad teammate vibes, right? We’ve had our past. Yeah, I spit in his face. I hit him in the nuts one time. Like, that is, listen, hands up, that’s on me. But damn, boys, like, can we turn a page? Let’s just turn a page and move on.”

It would be perfectly understandable if TJ Watt watched the video on his phone and threw the gadget away. However, he might have to learn how to live a life knowing Taylor Lewan is on the same team as his, as there are still rumors swirling that the veteran offensive lineman is a potential offseason target of the Steelers.