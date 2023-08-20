The Pittsburgh Steelers are excited for their new rookie linebacker, and he has made quite an impression on superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt. The team selected Nick Herbig in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, and he is already putting on a show in preseason action.

Watt and Herbig have a connection traced back to their time at Wisconsin football, a program that has produced many edge talents like the Watt brothers. They may not have played at the same time, but the alumni network is deep, and Watt had already worked to mentor Herbig when he first arrived in Madison.

“I think he's a phenomenal player,” Watt said after finding trust in Herbig to round out the unit, per Alan Saunders of SteelersNow. “To be able to have guys that we can trust to make plays when we’re not in there, sitting on the sidelines getting gassed back up to go back in, is huge for our defense. I like the way that our room is shaping up,”

Herbig's biggest play so far was a strip-sack of Bills QB Matt Barkley on Saturday, in a play that drew comparisons to his veteran teammate Watt, per NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.

“This is very T.J. Watt-like, and when he turns that corner with a great chop… Nick Herbig is making an impact already,” said Baldinger.

The Steelers are 2-0 to start the preseason, and have turned in two solid defensive performances. They wrap up their final game in Atlanta on Thursday night, and the team will be looking to Herbig to continue his contributions before the regular season gets underway.