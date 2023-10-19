Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star TJ Watt popped up on the injury report on Thursday after he missed practice due to a heel injury, according to Tom Pelissero. Watt was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is yet to miss a game this season.

This is certainly not the first time Watt has dealt with an ailment this season as he plans to play through the season with torn ligaments in his finger. It will be interesting to see what Watt's status is on Sunday considering what he is already playing through.

Watt is one of the toughest football players on the planet and doesn’t typically allow injuries to slow him down. He leads the league with eight sacks in five games after recording two in a Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Even with the bye week, Watt still sits atop the NFL sack mountain as he tries to capture his third sack title.

The Steelers are 3-2 and want to come out of the bye week looking fresh. Having a healthy TJ Watt, or at least as healthy as he can be, on the field this Sunday would help that tremendously. The Steelers travel west to take on the Los Angeles Rams who have a stud defensive star themselves in Aaron Donald.

It will be a treat for fans – not so much the offensive linemen – if both Watt and Donald are on the field on Sunday. Watching two of the best pass-rushers of this generation go at it for 60 minutes will be a sight to behold. Steelers fans will be left hoping their superstar holds up his end of the bargain.