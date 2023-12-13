Peter King says Steelers' Mike Tomlin must fix these two issues

Regardless of roster talent, the Pittsburgh Steelers carry an aura that few NFL franchises posses. The team inspires a level of confidence that sometimes even supersedes logic. Problems that ravage others are merely a momentary speed bump on the road to another winning season for the Black and Gold.

Times are changing, though. When an organization is hampered by the same issues, a reflection period is expected. Evaluations must be made and the past brushed to the side. The Steelers are 7-6 and occupy an AFC Wild Card slot, but there are glaring concerns. Could they be enough to push out Mike Tomlin after a 17-year tenure as head coach?

That is a question owner Art Rooney II must answer in the offseason. Renown sportswriter Peter King, however, thinks the Super Bowl champion should be brought back after leading yet another competitive campaign. He just has a couple requests. One of them is even pertinent to the remainder of this season.

"I would want Mike Tomlin to come back, but I would want answers to those two questions." Hear what @peter_king told the #CookandJoeShow today about what needs to be addressed in the Steelers offseason… LISTEN to the full interview here: https://t.co/aaJaIxg3Eu pic.twitter.com/hvJAzBygtN — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 12, 2023

“I think the one thing that Art Rooney really needs to do when it comes to the postseason decision is you got to decide, are we going to try to bring in somebody from the outside to revamp, maybe redesign, our offense?,” King told The Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. “And then the second thing is…. it bothers me that Diontae Johnson and George Pickens do not play all out on every snap.”

With both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky profusely struggling at quarterback, Tomlin must get maximum effort from his skill position players. Both of the aforementioned wide receivers have both expressed frustrations in varying ways this year, which is only creating doubt about the future of this roster.

Distractions cannot be tolerated during a playoff push. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers might need to answer Peter King's two questions right away if they wish to hang onto their tenuous positioning.