Don't sleep on the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. While they missed the playoffs last season, there's plenty of things to like about this squad. Their offense, in particular, looks promising. Even without Chase Claypool, they have two solid receivers in George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. Now, another receiver could make some noise for Pittsburgh: Calvin Austin. After missing his first year due to injury, Austin is ready to contribute to the Steelers, using that year off as a springboard, per TribLive.com.

“But I was just blessed to be in the position I am in, because from my (Steelers) teammates to the coaches and the training staff, how they all surrounded me and filled me up and kept me around, it made it to where last year was a blessing because I got to watch and learn — everything. And that’s why now I feel like, I know I didn’t play — but I feel like I got a whole year of experience under my belt.”

Calvin Austin sat out the 2022 season due to a foot injury he suffered before the preseason. While missing the entire first year of his pro career isn't ideal, there is some benefit to it. For one, the rookie year essentially becomes a “redshirt” year for the rookie. The Steelers WR got to learn the intricacies of the offense by observing his teammates.

Of course, nothing beats in-game reps and experience. Austin will be competing for touches in a stackers receiver room for the Steelers. Pickens, Johnson, and the incoming Allen Robinson will be the top dogs. If Austin impresses in training camp, though, the second-year WR could very well crack the rotation for the 2023 season.