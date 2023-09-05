Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry is signing with the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a Tuesday tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

“Former #Steelers TE Zach Gentry is staying in the AFC North and signing with the #Bengals practice squad, per source,” Pelissero wrote.

Gentry, a former fifth-round pick out of Michigan, played in four seasons for the Steelers after Pittsburgh selected him with the 141st pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 17 games and started in 13 for the Steelers in 2022, recording a total of 132 receiving yards and 19 receptions. Gentry earned a 2022 season-high of 43 receiving yards during a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in October.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Bengals announced the signing of running back Demetric Felton to the practice squad in August. The former sixth-round selection has played in 24 games and started in four during his NFL career. Felton would join the 14 practice squad signings the Bengals announced the day before, including linebacker Shaka Heyward, tight end Tanner Hudson and wide receiver Shedrick Jackson.

Defensive back Tariq Carpenter, running back Zander Horvath and running back Qadree Ollison joined the Steelers' practice squad on Saturday. Carpenter played in 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2022 and three games of the NFL preseason. He recorded two tackles during a 36-19 preseason victory by the Packers over the Bengals in Paycor Stadium. Horvath, a 2020 Third Team All-Big Ten selection for the Purdue Boilermakers, played in 67 total snaps during the 2023 NFL preseason, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, along with fullback and tight end Connor Heyward, were listed on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster. Seven tight ends, including Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr., made the Bengals initial roster.