Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of training camp on Friday, and overall, there are no notable surprises across the board.

Mitchell Trubisky, as expected, is listed as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph is set as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he is followed by rookie passer Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky has earned his fair share of reps in running the Steelers’ first-team offense. From building chemistry with wideouts such as George Pickens to continuing to go over offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s playbook, he is making the most out of the early days of training camp.

Trubisky was also the first quarterback on the roster to anchor the two-minute session of practices. On Wednesday, he completed five out of seven passes in such plays. From Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s standpoint, he came away pleased to see the veteran passer lead the offense in fast-paced passing drills.

“He’s a veteran, and he displayed that,” Tomlin said after Wednesday’s practice. “I thought his communication was good. I thought he directed younger players and made good use of opportunities. (He handled) the stoppages of the clock, huddle scenarios, etc., but that’s what we expect veteran players to do.”

Trubisky has had his sights set on running the Steelers offense come Week 1 of the 2022 season. He noted during OTAs in June that he is “preparing to be the starter” at the quarterback position in his debut campaign in Pittsburgh.

It is still early in training camp, and all three potential starting quarterbacks on the Steelers roster sure are already looking ahead to doing what they can to impress in the team’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.