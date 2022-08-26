Steelers’ Mason Rudolph trade interest pops up around NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered training camp with three quarterbacks capable of taking over QB1 duties. Mitch Tribusky was the favorite, while Kenny Pickett was the young and exciting rookie. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph had an outside shot. But as the preseason winds down, the QB competition has become more of a two-horse race between Tribusky and Pickett. So what does the future hold for Mason Rudolph? NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently spoke on potential trade interest in the Steelers’ quarterback on NFL Network.

“What about Mason Rudolph? The Pittsburgh Steelers have made clear Mitch Tribusky starting their preseason game on Sunday,” Rapoport said. “Kenny Pickett has really impressed. That leaves Mason Rudolph as the number three. My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph. Sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers would listen at the right price. We will see come Tuesday if they are able to do a deal for Mason Rudolph.”

Rudolph is unquestionably a trade candidate. But Jimmy Garoppolo is also on the trade market and is the more desirable option at QB. So Rudolph’s market may remain uncertain until a Garoppolo deal is completed. Teams may be hesitant to acquire Rudolph with Garoppolo still available.

Both Rudolph and Garoppolo’s trade situations should be sorted out sometime in the next week. Rudolph would likely fancy a trade since he’s projected to be the no. 3 option for the Steelers according to Rapoport. So a deal could get done sooner rather than later.