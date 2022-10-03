RUMOR: Steelers make bold choice in Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky QB battle

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers liked what they saw from Kenny Pickett in his first NFL action during Week 4 against the New York Jets.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are expectations around the league that the Steelers are moving forward with Pickett as their starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky in the process.

Trubisky got off to a rough start with the Steelers, and given that he is largely considered a “Bridge QB” signed to have Pickett learn from him first, it definitely makes sense for Pittsburgh to have their rookie QB experience things first-hand instead.

The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Lc2ZiMerlg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Mitch Trubisky managed to throw just two touchdowns in their first three games of the season, with the Steelers going just 1-2 in that span. He also threw an interception on Sunday before Mike Tomlin decided to bench him and give Kenny Pickett his first chance.

While Pickett was far from flawless, he did show flashes of brilliance that makes it worth it giving him more time as starting QB. He did throw three interceptions and failed to record a passing touchdown, but he recorded two rushing TDs to put the Steelers back in the game.

It remains to be seen how the decision will pay off for the Steelers, but there is no doubt a lot of Pittsburgh fans are excited to see what Pickett can do and bring to the team. Many believe it is the start of a new era. Now, it’s up to Pickett to live up to those high expectations.