The NFL Preseason continues on Friday as the Pittsburgh Steelers face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Buccaneers preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

In the first year without their future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers got off to a rough start. Mitch Trubisky started the season but was just 2-6 as a starter. Mike Tomlin then moved to the future. Kenny Pickett came in and the Steelers finished the season by winning seven of their last nine games. That gave them a 9-8 record, and Tomlin avoided his first losing season. The Steelers did not make the playoffs, and the oddsmakers do not think it will happen this year either. The Steelers are last in odds to win the AFC North and have a win total sitting at 8.5, with the over slightly favored. Their odds to make the playoffs are sitting at +128 though, 10th in the AFC.

The Buccaneers move into life without Tom Brady. They move into a quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to see who will take over for Tom Brady. That move is not sitting well with the odds makers. The Buccaneers sit last in odds to win the NFC South, while sitting with a win total of just 6.5 wins. The under is favored in that all well. The Buccaneers are also second to last in the NFC in odds to make the playoffs. Sitting at +360 to make the playoffs, only the Cardinals have worse odds in the NFC.

Here are the Steelers-Buccaneers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Steelers-Buccaneers Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3 (-115)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Buccaneers

TV: NFL+ Premium/KDKA/WFLA

Stream: fuboTV/Buccaneers.com

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PMPT

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers will be trotting out their starters with Kenny Pickett on Friday. Mike Tomlin was coy on how much they would be playing, but it should be enough to get the Steelers the lead. He will go out with his primary weapons as well. Donate Johnson, Najaee Harris, and Pat Friermuth are all expected in the play. It should be a short night for them, leading the Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky taking the reigns. They will be battling for the backup spot on this roster. While Tomlin has kept three quarterbacks before, landing as number three places you firmly on the chopping block come cuts. They will both be looking to impress in this first game.

They will have a big-time weapon to work with. Rookie tight end Darnell Washington will be getting plenty of time in the game. Washington is a great blocker but also has shown his ability to catch passes in camp. He was limited in those opportunities at Georgia with Brock Bowers on the field, but he will get opportunities to show he can make big plays in this one. He will also be used in the running game along with fellow Georgia rookie Broderick Jones. Jaylen Warren is the first up after Harris. As a rookie, he showed some promise. Rushing for 379 yards and a touchdown last year. He also caught 28 balls for 214 yards out of the backfield.

The defense will be a major focus for the Steelers. The Steelers spent both of their second-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Joey Porter Jr. was the first of those picks and is competing for a starting job. He will be looking to make a few big plays to show that he is ready for the job. Meanwhile, the Steelers invested in the defensive line with the next pick. They took Keeanu Benton out of Wisconsin. He will be looking to help improve an already solid rushing defense that ranked ninth in the NFL last year in rushing yards per game allowed.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Baker Mayfield is getting the start in this game against the Steelers. He will start this one and then give way to Kyle Trask. In return, Trask will start next week. Baker had a few good years with the Browns but ended up having his career derailed by injuries. After struggling last year as a member of the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield was released and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield came in just two days after being claimed by the Rams and authored a 98-yard game-winning drive. While Mayfield is not Tom Brady, he showed some sparks with the Rams of being a serviceable quarterback.

Next out will be Kyle Trask. Trask comes in with little NFL experience. He played in one game last year and completed three of nine passes for 23 yards. He will be looking to show that he is the right replacement for Tom Brady. Meanwhile, he will be throwing to a fairly inexperience receiving core. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russel Gage are entrenched as the top three guys on the roster. This means Trey Palmer, David More, Devin Thomokins, and Rakim Jarrett are not only fighting for that fourth spot but also spots on the roster. Palmer is interesting, as he comes in as a sixth-round pick out of Nebraska. He is fast and can break a game open, but there are questions about his catching and route-running ability.

The Buccaneers focused on the front seven in the draft with their early picks. Calijah Kancey will not see time in this game, due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, second-round pick Cody Mauch will be a starter. He should be plenty of reps for a backfield that is currently devoid of a starter. Richard White is currently listed as the top back, but Chase Edmonds will be attempting to make a push at that job in this game.

Final Steelers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The line opened for this game at even. There is a reason. There are going to be a lot of capable quarterbacks on the field. If Baker plays at his best, he will be the top one out there. If not, that will go to Kenny Pickett. Still, Baker will play much longer than Pickett, and even more so, Kyle Trask is better than Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. With that, there are plenty of players on both teams trying to prove themselves. The Buccaneers are in a slightly different position. They will want to see their top prospects with some of their better players. Meanwhile, the Steelers will want to focus on developmental players. Due to that, take the Buccaneers in this one.

Final Steelers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers +3 (-115)