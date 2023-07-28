When it comes to fantasy football, finding players who consistently put up big numbers is crucial. One player who has proven himself to be a reliable and explosive option is Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills. With the 2023 NFL season on the horizon, it's time to take a closer look at Diggs' fantasy football outlook. In this article, we will analyze his past performance, evaluate his potential for the upcoming season, and make a persuasive case for why he should be a top target in fantasy drafts.

Diggs' Consistency and Elite Touchdown Production

One of the key factors that set Stefon Diggs apart is his consistency in putting the ball in the end zone. In fact, his ability to score touchdowns ranks among the elite in the game. This is a crucial aspect of fantasy football, of course. Touchdowns often play a significant role in determining a player's overall point production. Diggs' consistent scoring ability makes him a valuable asset for fantasy owners, as he provides a reliable source of points week in and week out.

Stefon Diggs has established himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. His skill set, route-running ability, and playmaking prowess make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Diggs has consistently produced impressive numbers throughout his career, and there is no reason to believe that he will slow down in the 2023 season. With his combination of speed, agility, and hands, Diggs has the potential to be a game-changer for fantasy owners.

Stefon Diggs let Jalen Ramsey hear it after this touchdown 😳pic.twitter.com/FUk0Le0yOd — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 9, 2022

Impressive Metrics and Performance

Diggs' performance on the field further solidifies his status as a top fantasy option. Among wide receivers with 70 or more targets, Diggs ranked in the top seven in yards per route run and Pro Football Focus received a grade. These metrics highlight his ability to create separation and make big plays. Additionally, he ranked 15th in catch rate, showcasing his reliability as a pass-catcher. These numbers demonstrate that Diggs is not only a deep threat but also a consistent target for his quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition, according to FanDuel, in the 2022-23 season, Stefon Diggs exhibited some variations in his DFS (daily fantasy points) production; however, he managed to secure the 5th-highest Fantasy points among all receivers. The talented receiver made an impressive 108 catches, ranking 4th in the NFL. He also found the end zone 11 times through receiving touchdowns, which was the 3rd-highest in the league. Sure, Diggs had a relatively quiet performance in Buffalo's AFC Divisional Round loss to Cincinnati. Still, he shined brightly with 114 receiving yards in the Bills' triumphant Wild Card round against Miami. As an 8-year veteran, Diggs is still in his prime. This further instills confidence that he will continue to be a dominant force in Fantasy Football for the upcoming season.

Although Buffalo added Florida State receiver Justin Shorter in the 5th round of the draft, Stefon Diggs is expected to retain his position as the team's WR1 for the 2023-24 season. With his exceptional skill set and consistent track record, Diggs remains a vital asset to the Buffalo Bills. He is also a top-tier option for Fantasy Football managers seeking reliability and high-scoring potential.

The Buffalo Bills' High-Powered Offense

Another factor that adds to Diggs' fantasy value is the high-powered offense of the Buffalo Bills. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills offense has been explosive and dynamic in recent seasons. This provides Diggs with ample opportunities to make big plays and rack up fantasy points. With Allen's strong arm and willingness to take shots downfield, Diggs is often the beneficiary of deep passes and scoring opportunities. The synergy between Diggs and Allen makes him an even more enticing fantasy option.

Keep in mind as well that the Bills enter the 2023-24 NFL season with high expectations and a strong desire to bring a Super Bowl championship to Buffalo. Led by Allen and Diggs, the Bills have been among the top contenders in recent years but have fallen short in the playoffs. Allen, who is known for his ability to both run and pass, has expressed his determination to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. The Bills' offense, which had the best point differential in the league in 2022, is expected to continue evolving around both Allen and Diggs. Head coach Sean McDermott has noticed a more focused Allen during the offseason, indicating a drive to improve upon last year's disappointing playoff performance. With Allen's talent and the team's aspirations, the Bills are poised to make a strong campaign in the 2023-24 NFL season and will be a team to watch as they strive for Super Bowl glory. All these bode well for Diggs' own production for his prospective fantasy managers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stefon Diggs' fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is extremely promising. His consistency in scoring touchdowns, impressive metrics, and elite status make him a top target in fantasy drafts. Additionally, the high-powered offense of the Bills further enhances Diggs' potential for a successful fantasy season. As you prepare for your fantasy football draft, be sure to keep Stefon Diggs on your radar. He has the potential to be a game-changer and a difference-maker for your fantasy team.