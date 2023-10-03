OutKast, the iconic hip-hop duo consisting of André 3000 and Big Boi, has reached a monumental milestone in their career. Their 2003 album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” has been certified 13x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), signifying that it has sold a staggering 13 million copies, HipHopDX reports. This remarkable achievement makes “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” the best-selling rap album ever in the United States.

The album, which features hit singles like “Hey Ya,” achieved massive success upon its release, debuting at No. 1 on the charts and selling over 510,000 copies in its first week. Both “The Way You Move” and “Hey Ya!” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Hey Ya!” holding the top spot for an impressive nine weeks.

“Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” also made history by becoming only the second hip-hop project to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The first hip-hop album to achieve this honor was Lauryn Hill's “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999.

OutKast's Big Boi celebrated this remarkable certification by sharing a video on Instagram in which he unwrapped a framed plaque commemorating the album's 13 million in sales. In his caption, he expressed gratitude to their fans, writing, “Over 13 Million albums sold… Outkast is everlasting. Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all.”

This achievement also surpasses Eminem's “The Eminem Show,” which was certified 12x platinum in 2022. OutKast's earlier album “Stankonia” is also on its way to Diamond status, having been certified as 5x platinum by the RIAA in November 2021. Both “Stankonia” and “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” won Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album, solidifying OutKast's place in hip-hop history.