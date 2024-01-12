Stephanie Hsu gets 'Laid' role... see what I did there?

Peacock, the NBCUniversal-backed streaming platform has ordered Laid, starring Academy-Award nominee Stephanie Hsu straight to series, according The Hollywood Reporter.

Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford are writing the series. Khan and McKenna will serve as executive producers as well for Universal Television. The former's production company, Fierce Baby, has an overall deal with the company.

Stephanie Hsu Gets Ready to Get “Laid”?

The series is an American take on the Australian series with the same name created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher. It follows the story of a woman who is thrust into an unenviably strange situation when she finds out that her exes start dying in unusual circumstances. She needs to go back through her “sex timeline” in order to confront her past so she can move forward.

Peacock describes the series as a “f***ed up rom-com where the answer to ‘Why can't I find love, is there something wrong with me?' is a resounding ‘Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.'”

The Australian version features Roo McVie (Alison Bell), a market researcher. Together with her best friend and flat mate EJ Griggs (Celia Pacquola), they go on a quest to figure out the pattern in time to stop her exes' deaths.

Khan co-created and executive produced NBC's Young Rock and ABC's Fresh Off the Boat and Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23. Her film credits include directing 2019's Always Be My Maybe and 2023's Totally Killer. Always Be My Maybe starred Ali Wong, Randall Park and in a surprise role, Keanu Reeves.

McKenna worked with Khan on Don't Trust the B—-. She's also credited on the original Will & Grace, The Goldbergs, The Grinder and Ghosted.

Hsu will also serve as an executive producer in the series. She was nominated for an Oscar for 2022's Everything Everwhere All at Once. She also starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel which had its series finale last year. Hsu was also in Disney's recently canceled series American Born Chinese and voiced a recurring character in Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai.

Hsu's film credits include 2018's Set It Up, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, 2023's Joy Ride and the upcoming movie The Fall Guy.

Peacock hasn't announced Laid's premiere date yet.