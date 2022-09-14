Stephen A. Smith loses his mind over Lamar Jackson vs. Kirk Cousins debate

Stephen A. Smith does not want to hear about a Lamar Jackson vs. Kirk Cousins debate. The conversation was brought up on ESPN First Take between Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Russo was attempting to make the point that Cousins is every bit as clutch as Jackson and is one of the more underrated QB’s in the league. But Smith was having none of it. He made the point that the Baltimore Ravens QB is the much better option and proceeded to lose his mind during the debate.

“I did not say he (Lamar Jackson) was flawless,” Smith said. “What I said is he’s better than Kirk Cousins! And you don’t need to be mentioning them in the same breath!”

“Kirk Cousins or Lamar Jackson?” Smith said in response to which QB he’d rather have with the game on the line. “Lamar Jackson all day every day! Ahead of Kirk Cousins! What are you (Russo) drinking this morning if you think that Kirk Cousins is Lamar Jackson.”

The majority of fans would take Jackson over Cousins. But Russo’s point is not completely invalid. Cousins has thrown for over 4,200 yards in each of the past two seasons to go along with 68 passing touchdowns during that time span.

Meanwhile, Jackson has failed to eclipse the 3,000 passing yard mark in each of the past two years. It should be noted that injuries have limited him to only 27 games during that same period.

Lamar Jackson may be in line for a special 2022 season if he can stay healthy.