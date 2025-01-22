Scottie Pippen stirred controversy during his recent appearance on the “PBD Podcast,” where he declared himself a superior team player to LeBron James. Pippen, who boasts six NBA championships, argued that his success came without chasing rings, unlike LeBron, who moved teams to secure titles. While Pippen’s comments sparked debate, Stephen A. Smith, known for his candid takes, quickly fired back, BasketballNetwork reports.

“LeBron James is one of the top two or three players in basketball history, and you know it,” Smith began on his show. He reminded Pippen of past statements where Pippen suggested that LeBron might even surpass Michael Jordan. Smith then delivered a pointed critique of Pippen’s career, emphasizing that while Pippen excelled defensively, he never matched LeBron's offensive dominance.

“There were several times when you floated that he was better than Michael Jordan. You know that was blasphemy. But you were never that offensive player, Scottie.”

Smith highlighted the stark differences between the two stars, focusing on their ability to lead teams. LeBron has won titles in three cities, carrying teams in Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles to championship glory. In contrast, Pippen struggled when given the spotlight during Michael Jordan’s first retirement in 1993. Despite earning All-Star Game MVP honors that season, Pippen could not lead the Bulls past the second round of the playoffs.

The Debate Over Ring Chasing

Pippen’s claim of being a purer champion resonated with some fans who value loyalty over mobility. However, Smith dismantled this argument by pointing out that Pippen’s success was inseparable from Jordan’s leadership. “If you were really that guy, you’d have done what Kobe did to Shaq,” Smith argued, suggesting Pippen never proved himself as the undisputed leader of a team.

Smith also emphasized LeBron’s unmatched ability to adapt and succeed in various environments. “We can accuse LeBron of a lot, but the brother has four rings. He went to ten Finals. And by the way, he never had a migraine in Game 7.” The comment referenced Pippen’s infamous absence during a pivotal playoff game, which has long been a mark against his legacy.

While Scottie Pippen remains an all-time great, Smith’s defense of LeBron framed him as a transcendent player whose career has redefined basketball greatness. Smith’s rebuttal underscored the challenges of comparing players across eras, especially when the metrics of greatness differ so vastly.