The recent broadcasting carousel between ESPN's “First Take” and FS1's “Undisputed” has fired up Stephen A. Smith.

Smith's former ESPN “First Take” panelists Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson are joining Skip Bayless' “Undisputed.” Smith squashed rumors he's afraid Irvin and Johnson are teaming up against him on national television. The two retired NFL wide receivers are joining Bayless when the show goes on air again on August 28.

Smith didn't hold back in his “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast this week, per Awful Announcing's Brandon Contes.

“I got profound love for Skip Bayless. But as I'm sure most of you know, we can sit up there and say, ‘Our brothers from another mother,' but it's a little different than the love that you have for your brothers of the same ilk. And me, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin are just that,” Smith said.

“Some of you damn trolls out there have acted like I'm supposed to be quaking in my boots because of the new lineup…I don't give a sh*t about competition. I live for it. And as far as I'm concerned? Let's get it on,” Stephen A. Smith dared.

The ESPN and FS1 merry-go-round continued on Thursday when Shannon Sharpe confirmed he will join Stephen A. Smith on “First Take.” Sharpe's Twitter post confirmed an earlier report from the New York Post's Andrew Marchand he is joining ESPN.

For his part, Bayless stacked “Undisputed's” lineup with former ESPN host Rachel Nichols on August 10. She joins Richard Sherman and Lil Wayne as panelists on the show. When you include Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin, you get the makings of an epic sports talk show.

Stephen A. Smith has spoken: he isn't afraid of competition. The “First Take” and “Undisputed” plot thickens with each passing day.