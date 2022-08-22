With another historic NBA season in the books and a new one soon to be upon us, there will likely be a few new teams entering the playoff mix to go along with the returning teams looking to pick up right where they left off. Several squads have retooled and there’s been a ton of player movement this offseason as well. So there’s bound to be more memorable moments all throughout the 2022-23 NBA year. Many superstars will also be returning from injuries and making their way back to the court in the hopes of leveling the playing field. Having said all this, let’s now discuss the five best big 3’s in the NBA heading into next season.

Best Big 3’s heading into the 2022-23 NBA season

5. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall

Now that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are expected to be back at full strength for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, things are starting to look up for the Clippers once again. The addition of John Wall is also crucial for LA as it will add a dynamic and athletic presence for them at the point guard spot.

When fully healthy and laser focused, all three players are without question All-NBA talents, and now that they’re set to share the floor together they’ll form a lethal superstar trio that could earn the Clippers their first title in franchise history. With all three players working hard to have bounce back NBA seasons, it goes without saying that this one big 3 nobody will want to cross paths with come playoff time.

4. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr.

Led by reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are one team that’s been playing undermanned for quite some time now. With the long awaited returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. now in the fold, the Nuggets will make for a tough out come playoff time. They may even pose the biggest threat to knocking off the Golden State Warriors as Western Conference champions in 2023. Between Jokic, Murray, and Porter Jr., the Nuggets will be able to wreak all kinds of havoc in the paint and on the perimeter.

After doing everything in his power to keep the Nuggets afloat, Jokic will finally be getting the star-studded help he’s been sorely lacking over the past few seasons. Aiming to run it back with a fully healthy roster, the Nuggets will be in prime position to compete for a championship with Jokic, Murray, and Porter Jr. leading the charge for them.

3. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart

Fresh off an impressive run to the NBA Finals where they came within two games of capturing the title, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart will undoubtedly be back with a vengeance. They’re multi-faceted play on offense mixed in with their defensive tenacity have made them a force to be reckoned with. As the new team-to-beat in the Eastern Conference, Tatum, Brown, and Smart will return with a chip on their shoulders and ready to dish out more damage in the hopes of leading the Celtics to their first NBA championship since 2008.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday

After going seven games with the Boston Celtics and failing to defend the throne, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to take the league by storm and win their second title in three years. The absence of Khris Middleton was definitely felt and his return to the team will be vital to their success come next year’s playoffs.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday soon to back to their old tricks, this dynamic trio will be hard pressed on overtaking the Celtics and reclaiming the 2023 NBA title. There’s no denying that the big 3 of Giannis, Middleton, and Holiday are the motors that make this squad go and if they can stay healthy then there’s no limit to what they’ll achieve in the upcoming NBA campaign.

1. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Coming off their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors once again shocked the basketball world and were led in dominant fashion by their big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. It cannot be stated enough that this is the most complete and cohesive superstar trio in the league and they’ve just shown us all why that’s still the case.

Between the Splash Brothers lighting it up on a nightly basis and Green’s highly efficient play at point-forward, these three studs have developed on-court chemistry that is truly unmatched. Heading into their title defense that begins in October, the Warriors’ foundation of Curry, Thompson, and Green will be well rested and ready for another year of proving all the haters wrong and racking up more wins.