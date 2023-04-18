With the Dallas Cowboys decision to move on from veteran Ezekiel Elliot, and Tony Pollard working back from a broken fibula, the team now possibly finds themselves in the market for a running back. After not addressing the position through free agency, the NFL Draft could be where they make their move. With the 26th overall pick, the team has been linked to one running back in particular: Bijan Robinson of Texas.

Now, with recent comments made by Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, it appears that the team could very well be in a position to add Bijan Robinson.

On Tuesday, Jones was asked if the team would draft Bijan Robinson if he was on the board at 26. In response, he stated, “You never know,” according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

While these three words don’t mean that the Cowboys would add Bijan Robinson, it doesn’t exclude them. With his addition, they would be gaining a potential superstar to an offense already loaded with talent.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During his three seasons at Texas, Robinson developed into a near-perfect prospect out of the backfield. He finished his collegiate career rushing for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on 529 carries. Through the air, he added 60 receptions for 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

This past season, Bijan Robinson recorded his best numbers. On the way to finishing ninth in Heisman voting, he recorded 1,894 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns.

A backfield consisting of Robinson and Pollard would give the Cowboys an elite one-two punch. It would also allow them to continue to operate how they have for some time now.

If Robinson is on the board at pick 26, there may not be a better option for this team.