Sterling K. Brown isn't the kind of guy to get typecast

Sterling K. Brown, renowned for his role in “This Is Us,” has been deliberate about avoiding roles that pigeonhole him into the stereotype of “a Black guy in a white family finding his way,” Variety reports. The actor, determined not to let the industry dictate his type, has made strategic choices in his recent projects, breaking away from the expected narrative.

Sterling K. Brown showcased this intentional diversification in his roles by shifting from the post-apocalyptic film “Biosphere,” a collaboration with Mark Duplass, to “American Fiction,” a multifaceted project blending family drama, meta-literary satire, and commentary on contemporary race relations in America.

The actor's commitment to avoiding repetition is evident in his diverse portrayal, even taking on unexpected roles such as playing Killmonger's father in “Black Panther.” This move surprised both fans and industry expectations.

In “American Fiction,” Brown plays Cliff, a character who breaks away from societal expectations. Cliff, the openly gay brother of Jeffrey Wright's character Monk, revels in embracing his true self after years of conforming to familial norms. Brown was drawn to this role not only by the opportunity to work with acclaimed actor Jeffrey Wright but also by the chance to defy stereotypes yet again.

Brown emphasizes his eagerness to accept roles that challenge both himself and preconceived notions about his abilities. He notes, “You’re always happy somebody’s offering you something that they haven’t seen you do before.” In his pursuit of diverse roles, Brown aims to venture into unexplored territories, challenging perceptions and embracing opportunities that showcase the breadth of his acting capabilities.