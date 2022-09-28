Sterling Shepard sends heartfelt message after ACL injury

The New York Giants suffered a tough loss in Week 3 to their division rival in the Dallas Cowboys. They also lost one of their top wide receivers right at the end of the game in Sterling Shepard to a season-ending ACL injury.

This is the latest in a long line of injuries that has kept Shepard off the field for long stretches of his career. He had just recently returned to the field after tearing his achilles last season, and will now be forced to undergo another lengthy recovery for this latest injury. It’s a shame, because when Shepard has been on the field, he’s shown the potential to be a very good wide receiver for the Giants.

Shepard’s latest devastating injury has been met with an outpouring of support from the NFL community and fans from different teams throughout the league. Shepard took note of the support and made sure to thank everyone for their well wishes, saying he will need all the support he can get during another lengthy rehab.

I am overwhelmed by the out pour of love and support from family, friends and fans. As I focus on healing and rehab everyone’s well wishes and prayers will strengthen me as I recover. God bless you all https://t.co/Xxp4DroZuc — Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) September 28, 2022

This a touching note from Shepard, who has had a rough go of it in the injury department over the past few seasons. He will end up only playing 10 of the Giants 34 games over the past two seasons, which obviously isn’t great to see. Hopefully, he will be able to return stronger than ever and stay on the field come next season.

But for now, Shepard will focus on working his way back from another serious injury, and he is clearly appreciative of all the support he has gotten in the early going here.