Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Bridges Harvey have shut down the rumors that their marriage is in trouble, CNN reports. The couple, who have been married since 2007, faced speculation that Steve had cheated on Marjorie with another woman.

The rumor spread on X (formerly known as Twitter) last week and sparked memes and jokes. However, Steve and Marjorie have made it clear that they are not bothered by the gossip and that they are still happy together.

Steve, who hosts “The Family Feud,” spoke to a crowd in Atlanta at an event recently, where he dismissed the rumor as “foolishness and lies.”

“Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine,” he said. “We're fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy. Man, I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining.”

Marjorie also took to Instagram to share a message of faith and strength. She posted an article title that read, “How to handle being lied about,” which included a Bible verse. She wrote in the caption that she and her husband don't usually address the rumors, but they felt the need to help others who may be going through similar situations.

“My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she wrote. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍”

Steve Harvey and Marjorie have a blended family of seven children and seven grandchildren from their previous marriages.