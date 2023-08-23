Retired Chicago Bears Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael was named one of three senior player Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the 2024 Hall of Fame class. He will be officially selected into the Hall as long he gets 80% of the votes from the full 50-person selection committee, which will take place in 2024.

This is huge news for McMichael and the Bears as one of their top defensive tackles from their iconic 80s defense is on the verge of making the Hall of Fame. He was a part of the 1985 Bears team which won the only Super Bowl in franchise history. Presuming he makes it into the Hall, he will join Walter Payton, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Richard Dent, and Jim Covert as the sixth member of that Super Bowl winning team. (Coach Mike Ditka for the 1985 team was inducted into the HOF as a player.)

No one more deserving 👏 Congrats to Steve 'Mongo' McMichael on being named a @ProFootballHOF Finalist! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2023

Steve McMichael played for the Bears from 1981-1993. During his career he notched 95 sacks and two interceptions. He was a 2x First Team All-Pro and named to the 100 Greatest Bears of All-Time list.

Since retiring, McMichael became a pro wrestler and worked as both a coach and commentator. In 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with ALS and has been bravely battling the disease ever since.

So long as McMichael gets the 80% of votes he needs, he will be inducted into the Hall by Jarrett Payton, the son of his former late teammate Walter Payton.

Jarrett spoke with tremendous excitement on the honor for his father's teammate. “I've been given the incredible honor of inducting Steve McMichael into the HOF when he goes in! As the 1st kid to induct his father back in '93, it feels like history repeating itself. I’m still in awe that Mongo handpicked me for this big moment. Man!”