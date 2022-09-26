Steve Nash breaks silence on Kevin Durant wanting him fired from Nets

Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the Brooklyn Nets to move on from head coach Steve Nash. On Monday, Nash addressed Durant’s previous concerns, per Brian Lewis.

“Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements,” Nash said.

Lewis also reported that Steve Nash and Kevin Durant talked things out.

The Nets feature no shortage of talent. However, there is a certain element of drama connected to each of their main stars.

Kevin Durant is the steadiest of Brooklyn’s big 3, but his issues with the Nets coaching staff drew concern. However, the fact that he and Nash are reportedly now on the same page is great news for Brooklyn.

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving is one of the most unpredictable players in the league. And Ben Simmons hasn’t played in an NBA game in over a year. They have the potential to reach the NBA Finals and win the Eastern Conference, but it will all depend on team chemistry and reliability of players.

Steve Nash’s performance so far with the Nets has drawn various responses from people around the NBA world. Some people feel as if he’s doing a fine job, while others have question his approach. The Nets need Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to buy into his philosophies in order for this team to find success.

Even if KD and Nash cleared things up, there is still reported beef between Irving and Nash.

It will be interesting to see how the Nets’ situation plays out. For now, Kevin Durant and Co. will focus on kicking off training camp on the right foot.