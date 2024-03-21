UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between promotional newcomer Steven Nguyen and Jarno Errens. Nguyen has now won three in a row most recently getting the standing TKO victory to secure his contract on the Contender Series his last time out meanwhile, Errens has now lost both of his fights inside the octagon coming into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nguyen-Errens prediction and pick.
Steven Nguyen (9-1) will finally be making his UFC debut after securing his second win in three fights on the Contender Series. This time he won devastatingly when he beat AJ Cunningham to a bloody pulp for a second-round TKO victory. Nguyen gets to show that he belongs in the UFC when he debuts this weekend against Jarno Errens at UFC Vegas 89.
Jarno Errens (13-5-1) won five of his previous six fights before making his debut but has since gone 0-2 during his time in the UFC most recently dropping a decision to Seung Woo Choi. Now, Errens looks like he will be fighting for his career when he welcomes Steven Nguyen to the UFC this weekend at the UFC Apex.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 89 Odds: Steven Nguyen-Jarno Errens Odds
Steven Nguyen: -164
Jarno Errens: +144
Over 2.5 rounds: -175
Under 2.5 rounds: +145
Why Steven Nguyen Will Win
Steven Nguyen is a product of the Contender Series like some other fighters on this fight night card. However, Nguyen has had one of the longest journeys from the show, competing on it three times going 2-1 with his last win finally sealing the deal when he butchered AJ Cunningham so badly the referee had to step in and call the fight in the second round. Nguyen will be looking to make a statement when he steps in there against Jarno Errens in his UFC debut.
Nguyen is a product of Fortis MMA who has a plethora of UFC talent in that gym, so he's been getting in great rounds to grow over the years and it has shown mightily in his Contender Series fight. He does his best work on the feet where he can utilize his length to his advantage but landing flush leg and body kicks as well as his straight punches that end up being like daggers. He has upped his intensity and his volume in his last chance on the Contender Series which could set him up in a big way against his opponent Jarno Errens who seems content on fighting a slow-paced technical fight. As long as Nguyen doesn't get lulled to sleep by Errens who could keep his winning ways going just by being the busier fighter getting his first UFC victory.
Why Jarno Errens Will Win
Jarno Errens is on the heel of consecutive losses to start his UFC career and could potentially be fighting for his career this weekend against Steven Nguyen. Errens most recently fought Seung Woo Choi to a hard-fought decision loss, even dropping Choi in that fight but ultimately suffered his second loss in the octagon and his third loss in his last four fights. He will now attempt to get himself back on track when he takes on promotional newcomer Steven Nguyen this weekend.
Errens does his best work when he's the one who's able to dictate the pace of the fight and the slower the pace the better. The reason why he had a ton of success against Choi is because Choi was willing to engage in a slow-paced technical kickboxing match. This may be harder to achieve against a fighter like Steven Nguyen, but we have seen Nguyen get clipped in the past, and the way that Errens holds power in his strikes he can certainly catch him off guard. If Errens can catch Nguyen with a good counter, there's a chance he gets the finish and puts him back in the good graces of the UFC.
Final Steven Nguyen-Jarno Errens Prediction & Pick
This should be a fantastic fight in the featherweight between these two featherweight prospects. Nguyen will be looking to build off his recent success on the Contender Series meanwhile, Errens is searching for his first win inside the octagon and will need a win in a big way this weekend. Ultimately, Nguyen's ability to match anything Errens throws his way with a 3-4 strike combination will be the difference maker and will just drown Errens with his pace and output either to a late finish or a unanimous decision victory.
Final Steven Nguyen-Jarno Errens Prediction & Pick: Steven Nguyen (-164), Over 2.5 Rounds (-175)