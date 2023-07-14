Steven Soderbergh, known for his work in the Ocean's Eleven and Magic Mike franchises, has made a surprise announcement regarding a new series starring Michael Cera.

The director announced a new series that he secretly shot titled Command Z starring Cera. It's a sci-fi comedy series about a group of scientists who travel back in time to 2023 via a “wormhole in a washing machine.” The series will be released in eight parts and also stars Liev Schrieber and Roy Wood Jr.

While Command Z is Soderbergh's newest upcoming project, the director just had his last project, Full Circle, premiere on Max. The first two episodes premiered on July 13 and four episodes remain. It's a crime series that stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, and Jim Gaffigan.

Outside of his recent TV projects, Steven Soderbergh is known for his work in the aforementioned Ocean's Eleven and Magic Mike franchises. After stepping out of the directors' chair for Magic Mike XXL, he returned earlier this year to direct the final film, Magic Mike's Last Dance. His other recent film credits include two films that showed he refused to slow down during the pandemic as he directed both No Sudden Move and Kimi for Max (then HBO Max).

Michael Cera is known for his work in Juno, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Superbad, but the actor will appear in the upcoming Margot Robbie-led Barbie film as Allan — a one-of-a-kind doll.

Command Z will be released on July 17 exclusively through Extension 765. For more information, check out their official website.