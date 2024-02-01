Discover the advice from Angel Di Maria as he urges Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho to stop Cristiano Ronaldo's celebrations.

In a surprising twist of advice, former Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has recommended that emerging talent Alejandro Garnacho trade in his Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebrations for those of Lionel Messi. The 19-year-old Garnacho, known for mimicking Ronaldo's ‘SIU' and ‘sleeping' gestures, is under scrutiny from Di Maria and former Juventus and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Speaking to Ole, Di Maria expressed his preference for Garnacho to adopt Messi's distinctive celebrations, stating, “The only thing I wouldn’t do is celebrate Cristiano. I would score the goal, and I would do like Messi does. I’ll stick with that.” While Di Maria's critique was subtle, he remains a fervent supporter of Garnacho's potential, highlighting the youngster's remarkable speed and predicting significant growth with experience.

Reflecting on his development, Di Maria underscored the impact of gaining experience and participating in the national team, emphasizing its pivotal role in enhancing his technical skills. He believes Garnacho, donning the Manchester United jersey, is well-positioned for success if he can manage the game's mental aspects.

Despite Di Maria's constructive advice, Garnacho's choice of celebrations continues to draw attention and divide opinions. Arturo Vidal previously criticized the young star for executing Ronaldo-inspired celebrations, adding another layer to the ongoing debate. As Garnacho navigates the challenges and opportunities of professional football, the discourse surrounding his individual style and choice of celebrations adds an intriguing narrative to his promising career at Manchester United.

The advice from a seasoned player like Di Maria offers valuable insights into the nuanced world of football aesthetics and the influence of iconic players on the next generation. Whether Garnacho chooses to heed this counsel or maintain his allegiance to Ronaldo's celebrations, his journey at Manchester United is one watched closely by fans and critics alike.