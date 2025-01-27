The Seattle Storm reportedly are trading six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team trade that also sends three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Storm are getting the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and Li Yueru from the Sparks in the deal, with the Sparks getting the No. 9 pick from the Storm along with Plum, and the Aces getting the No. 13 pick from the Sparks with Loyd coming over from Seattle.

It is a blockbuster deal as the Aces try to remake their core and extend their championship window that is centered around A'ja Wilson. The Storm get a big asset in the No. 2 pick in this upcoming draft, while the Sparks get a veteran in Plum to join a young team headlined by last year's No. 2 pick in Cameron Brink.

More to come on this story.