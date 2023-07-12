The Seattle Storm saw a juggernaut offensive performance from guard Jewell Lloyd go to waste in a 93-86 loss Tuesday night to the Washington Mystics on the road. However, Lloyd managed to move closer to tying and breaking a particular WNBA record currently in possession of Phoenix Mercury great Diana Taurasi.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Jewell Loyd scored 39 points in Seattle's loss to the Mystics. It marks her 6th career game with 35+ points in a loss, the most in WNBA history. Overall she tied Maya Moore for the 2nd-most 35-point games in WNBA history (8), trailing only Diana Taurasi (13).”

Lloyd scattered her output of 39 points across 35 minutes of action on the floor. She went 11-for-22 from the field and dealt the most damage from the outside, sinking nine of her 16 attempts from behind the arc. She also added four rebounds and three assists, albeit in another loss for Seattle.

The Storm have now lost all of their last six games and dropped to 4-15 overall this season — the worst record in the league. While Lloyd had plenty of success on offense, the rest of the Storm struggled on that end of the floor. As a team, Seattle connected on just 44.8 percent of their shots, while the Mystics made 53.7 percent of theirs. Ezi Magbegor and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu each had 12 points for the Storm.

It's not about to get any easier for Jewell Lloyd and the Storm, with a matchup against the streaking Atlanta Dream on the road coming right up for them on Wednesday.