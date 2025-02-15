The Seattle Storm are working hard to replenish their roster after dealing away franchise pillar Jewell Loyd in a blockbuster trade that sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, a 2026 first-rounder (Aces) and Li Yueru to the Emerald City. Seattle is not just waiting to see what that haul becomes, however. The organization is completing a move with LA to acquire veteran guard Lexie Brown, per both teams.

The Storm is sending two second-rounders in exchange for the 2021 champion. Following the news that 23-year-old forward Jordan Horston suffered a torn ACL, they are seeking to fortify the supporting cast.

Brown, who has played seven seasons in the league with the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx, Chicago Sky and Sparks, posted 8.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game in 2024. Unfortunately, these numbers were overshadowed by what was a ghastly 32.1 field goal percentage.

When the new campaign begins, Brown will only be two years removed from scoring a career-high 12.4 points while shooting a sizzling 41.5 percent from 3-point range. Seattle is hoping she can re-discover her formerly lethal stroke from distance, as it tries to manufacture points in the post-Loyd era.

Can the Storm avoid a major backslide?

Returning stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith will carry the bulk of the offensive responsibilities, but they could use some help. Storm general manager Talisa Rhea is trying to do exactly that with this Sparks trade.

The 2024 campaign marked a major breakthrough for this squad. Seattle's 25-15 record was its best since the 2018 championship season. Losing Jewell Loyd will surely create challenges, but plunging back to the bottom of the league is a crushing scenario that fans do not want to envision.

Viable contributors like newcomers Erica Wheeler and Lexie Brown can allow the Storm to remain relevant moving forward. This new era does not have to be a bleak one.