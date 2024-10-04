Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl released a heartfelt statement following a devastating knee injury while playing for Beşiktaş in Turkey during a match against Fenerbahçe on Thursday. The former UConn standout went down in the third quarter after securing a loose ball, clutching her left knee in visible pain before being stretchered off the court. Despite the alarming nature of the injury, Mühl returned to the bench before the game concluded, offering a small glimmer of hope to fans and teammates.

In an Instagram post following the injury, Mühl shared an emotional and message with her followers. “Anyone that knows me knows I work my ass off all the time. This time isn’t gonna be any different,” she wrote. She expressed immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans and peers, saying, “Y'all really make this easier for my heart.”

Mühl's resilience shined through in the rest of her statement, as she emphasized her belief in perseverance. She described the injury as just another challenge for her to overcome, saying that it was “another opportunity for me to compete, this time against myself.” She added, “Not to be cocky, but that’s an easy.”