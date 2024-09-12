Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Seattle Storm to a 90-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night, showcasing why coach Noelle Quinn called her one of the best players in the league. Diggins-Smith’s all-around performance — 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting, five assists, four steals and three blocks — was pivotal in helping Seattle secure the win and maintain its momentum heading into the postseason.

There is a different look in her eye,” Quinn said about Diggins-Smith after the game, per Percy Allen of The Seattle Times. “It’s not just the playmaking ability, it’s the defense. I’m super impressed with the four steals and three blocks. … This is why she’s elite. This is why she’s one of the best in the league.”

The win wasn’t easy for the Storm, who trailed by 13 points in the second quarter. Diggins-Smith took control, delivering key plays at both ends of the floor to keep Seattle in the game. Her intensity, especially on defense, stood out, and Quinn, who once coached and played against Diggins-Smith, praised her ability to elevate the team’s performance.

“It’s new for me because I coached against her or played against her, but to see her and (have her) on our team is very impressive. The things she’s able to do on the floor. How she’s able to make the team better and make the team go with her intensity and just be very efficient,” Quinn said.

Skylar Diggins-Smith's leadership is pivotal for Storm

Storms player Gabby Williams praised Diggins-Smith’s ability to take over when the team needed it most.

“When she gets into takeover mode, it’s fun to watch. It’s kind of reassuring as her teammate when she gets into that zone,” Williams said. She contributed 17 points, helping keep the game close until Diggins-Smith sealed the win with a crucial pull-up jumper late in the fourth quarter.

Seattle, a playoff-bound team, faced a Sparks squad eliminated from postseason contention and playing its second game in 48 hours. However, the Storm struggled early, especially from three-point range, converting only 1 of 8 shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter. They fell behind 30-17 early in the second, but a strong response from Williams and Diggins-Smith brought the game back to even by halftime.

“We didn’t get the start we hoped for in the first quarter, and we got down double digits,” Diggins-Smith said. “We didn’t panic … we stepped it up defensively and were able to get out in transition and play in flow.”

Despite a commendable effort from the Sparks, including 18 points each from Rickea Jackson and Azurá Stevens, Diggins-Smith’s scoring ultimately proved too much to overcome.

The Storm next face the Dallas Wings on Friday in Dallas, while the Sparks next game will again be against the Storm on Sunday, this time in Seattle.