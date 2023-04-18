Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Check out the latest souls-like with a rather more cute graphics compared to the usual, as we take a look at the Stray Blade release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Stray Blade Release Date: April 20, 2023

Stray Blade is coming out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5 and the Xbox Series X on April 20, 2023. This game will be one of the first next-gen exclusive souls-like games in the market, and so there’s a lot of hype riding on this game’s release.

Gameplay

Stray Blade is a souls-like Action Adventure RPG where players take on the role of a rogue Adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea. Players are accompanied by the Xhinnon wolf Boji, a trusty companion for their perilous journey. The game features intense and hyper-responsive combat with a strong emphasis on exploration, using environmental storytelling and item descriptions to tell the players the story of what happened to Acrea. Players will get to explore the ruins, dungeons, and remaining havens of the Lost Valley, discovering secrets and fighting deadly foes that lead to epic boss fights.

Unique to Stray Blade compared to other games of the genre is its changing world. Change is part of the journey and every victory leaves a mark on the world. Time keeps moving forward even when players die. Then, players will be able to revisit the places of former victory and experience the changes they bring to the world. These changes give players an evolving experience as the game’s difficulty and challenge adapts to the player’s battles in victory and in defeat.

Story

Stray Blade takes place in the ancient Lost Valley of Acrea, where the player character awakens after being left for dead. The player is a mercenary that finds themselves setting foot and getting stuck in the valley. Here, they meet the mysterious Boji, the apprentice to the greatest sage of Acrea, who admittedly looks a lot like the critter from BIOMUTANT. Now, the two will be relying on each other, through victory and through the cycle of death and resurrection, to find a way to unbind themselves and escape Acrea.

