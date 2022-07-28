Compiling the coolest and weirdest Stray mods found online

Stray is a cool but short game. If you’re rearing to go back for another run, here are some Stray mods to keep things spicy.

Here is a list of the coolest and some of the weirdest Stray mods we’ve seen online so far.

Useful Mods

Start with these mods that change things up by just the right amount without tuning up the shenanigans. These mods will help make your next run feel fresh, or just give you the enough change to get you excited again.

Pick of the Litter (by SpaceD0lphin) – Perhaps the simplest but most important Stray mod out there right now is this one by SpaceD0lphin, which gives players the ability to choose the kind of cat they’d like to play as before the start of the game. These retextures allow players to choose among a variety of cats like Siamese, White Tabby, Black, and Truffle, along others. The modder also seems to be actively adding more skins over time, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this specific modification.

New Skins for B12 (by Piro) – Of course, we don’t want to leave B-12 out of the fun. New Skins for B-12 adds customization options for our trusty robot, keeping him trendy all the time.

Invisible Backpack and Drone (by Chris Rubino) – In case you don’t like seeing B-12 and the backpack and would rather play the entire game with just the stray cat, then this mod is for you. We don’t know why you’d do that, though, as B-12 is a helpful chap.

First Person Mod (by Jessica Natalia) – Stray allows you to see the world through the eyes of a cat, but only figuratively. This Stray mod fixes that. Through this game modification, players will be able to play the entire adventure through the first person perspective, allowing you to truly immerse yourself as a stray cat in the game.

Skin Redesign Mods

These next mods are re-skins available that, at the very least, keep the game’s protagonist as a cat. Why, you ask? Well, you’ll see just soon enough…

Sailor Moon Cats (by ilikedetectives and skylightglare) – This mod adds the iconic Sailor Moon on the foreheads of the cats and also modifies their fur to make them look like the anime characters this mod is inspired by.

Garfield – Cartoon Edition (by Chris Rubino) – Start hating your Mondays even more by playing Stray over the weekend with this mod. Play as the lasagna-loving cat Garfield and explore a world without John – just the way you like it.

Funniest Stray Mods

Finally, we have these joke mods that will make fore some hilarious memories as you play through the game. If you’re a streamer try using these so your fans could have a good laugh.

JOKE mod CJ (by sir_galahad172) – Oh sh*t, here we go again. This mod turns your cat into a… human-like thing modeled after Grand Theft Auto’s Carl Johnson. At least in this game, no one’s going to get upset at you for not being able to follow the gosh-darn train, CJ.

Disnet Bolt (Play as a Dog) (by MrMarco1003) – There are a couple of other re-skins in the Nexus that allows you to play as a dog, but this one takes the cake. Too bad the Bolt in this game doesn’t run fast like in the movies.

Minecraft Pig Over Stray Cat (by RSH Kai Jones) – Dogs I understand. But pigs? Where did this come from? Anyway, the pig looks comfortable enough and doesn’t seem to mind it’s in this world, so who are we to shoo them away?

JASON (by Gibrietas) – This one came out of nowhere but at the same time doesn’t really feel out of place at all. If Stray has a button to meow, well, with this mod, you can now press O to call Jason. Did the reference go over your head? Don’t worry, chances are, no matter how many times you call out to Jason, you’d never find him anyway.

Of course, you can always browse the entire library of Stray mods over at the Nexus by clicking here. Just be sure to exercise due diligence in trying these out, and that you be aware that mods could end up corrupting your saves or ruining the game in general. These often don’t happen as long as you follow each mod’s manual, though putting mods on top of each other leads to a higher chance of errors.

In case you haven’t heard yet, Stray is a fantastic game. This adventure game follows a cat that has been led astray from the rest of his litter, and has to find a way back. If you want to try the game out, the game is available on both PC and PlayStation.