A month ahead of its release date, Capcom announced the details for the Street Fighter 6 open beta, including its dates, roster, and more.

Street Fighter 6 Open Beta: May 19-21, 2023

The open beta for Street Fighter 6 will run from May 19, 2023, at 00:00 (12:00 AM) PDT, to May 21, 2023, at 24:00 PDT(technically May 22, 2023, 12:00 AM). It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players will be able to pre-download the game on May 16, 2023, at 00:00 PDT

To take part in the open beta, players must register for a CAPCOM ID, and then link the platform they wish to play the beta in. They must also meet the following requirements:

Meet the age requirements for the game based on the game rating system used in their region

Have the appropriate system requirements to participate Minimum System Requirements OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required) CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: NVIDIA GTX1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 VRAM: 4GB or higher Memory: 8GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 25GB Recommended System Requirements OS: Windows 10 (64 bit required) CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: NVIDIA RTX2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT VRAM: 6GB Memory: 16GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 25GB

Have an account on their desired platform Players will be able to play the game online even if they are not PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscribers Players will still need to join said subscription services for the official release’s online features



As for the playable content, players will be able to access the same features that players were able to access during the second Closed Beta Test held back in December 2022. That includes the following:

Playable Content Character Creation (Only possible to create once) Ranked Matches Casual Matches Battle Hub Matches Open Tournaments Training Mode Hub Goods Shop Extreme Battles (Updates daily) Game Center (Updates daily) Challenges (Updates daily) DJ Booth Photo Spot Players can head over to the official website for the Open Beta to see a brief explanation of most of these playable content.

Playable Characters Luke Jamie Ryu Chun-Li Guile Kimberly Juri Ken

Playable Stages Metro City Downtown Genbu Temple Carrier Byron Taylor Tian Hong Yuan The Macho Ring Training Room

Avatar Creation

You can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub when you play the game for the first time.

You can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub when you play the game for the first time. Please note that you cannot save or load avatar recipes, or remake your avatar during the Closed Beta. Available Features Cross-platform play Control types (Modern/Classic) Commentary (Play-by-Play Commentators: Vicious/Tasty Steve/Aru/KOSUKE HIRAIWA | Color Commentators: James Chen/Demon Kakka) CFN (Fighters List/Replays/Rankings) Online match Fight Request function Battle tutorials Battle settings Photo mode



That’s all of the details we have about the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta, including its dates, roster, and more. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.