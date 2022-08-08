Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters

Street Fighter 6 will be coming out with a roster consisting of both new and returning characters. Here’s the complete Street Fighter 6 Roster.

Street Fighter 6 Roster: All Confirmed Characters

While what’s presumed to be the complete list of characters joining the fight in the game has already been leaked and revealed, here are the characters that have so far been confirmed in official channels:

Ryu Ken Chun-Li Luke Guile Jamie Juri Kimberly

Street Fighter 6 Roster of Leaked Characters

I checked out the street fighter 6 roster leak and I got to say I'm really liking the designs, i like the mix of classic and modern ideas! This new character A.K.I looks very interesting in terms of design! pic.twitter.com/SiDjEqe5qh — *Katgamer12* (@Katgamer121) June 3, 2022

Here are the rest of the characters leaked so far:

Zangief Dhalsim Honda Blanka Cammy Dee Jay Rashid Ed Akuma Marisa Mimi Lilly JP A.K.I.

And that lists down the entire cast of characters so far. At the current count, there are eight confirmed and fourteen leaked but unconfirmed characters, bringing the total to 22 characters in total for the game. This number should be reasonable enough, provided that Capcom rebuilt Street Fighter 6 as the game transitioned to the RE Engine for the first time. The game’s story will take place after the events of Street Fighter III and will be set in Metro City, so we might still get some new characters given this setting and time period. We’ll just probably have to wait for further confirmation and reveals from Capcom.

During Evo 2022, Capcom officially announced Juri and Kimberly, the latter being a newcomer to the series. Aside from simply announcing the two new characters in the game’s roster, Capcom also showed off the flashy moves the two fighters can do. Kimberly is a fast-moving striker who can send opponents up in the sky and hit them hard in mid-air, finishing off her attacks with a wicked lotus like what Rock Lee and Might Guy do in the anime series Naruto.

Meanwhile, Juri has an updated look and fighting style. She still uses the Fuhajin, but she also gains new special moves called Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohsatsu, new moves that do not use up Fuha stock.

For everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6, click here. Street Fighter 6 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.