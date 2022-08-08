fbpx
Connect with us

Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters

Street Fighter 6, Street Fighter 6 Roster, Street Fighter, SF6 Roster

Street Fighter 6 will be coming out with a roster consisting of both new and returning characters. Here’s the complete Street Fighter 6 Roster.

Street Fighter 6 Roster: All Confirmed Characters

While what’s presumed to be the complete list of characters joining the fight in the game has already been leaked and revealed, here are the characters that have so far been confirmed in official channels:

  1. Ryu
  2. Ken
  3. Chun-Li
  4. Luke
  5. Guile
  6. Jamie
  7. Juri
  8. Kimberly

Street Fighter 6 Roster of Leaked Characters

Here are the rest of the characters leaked so far:

  1. Zangief
  2. Dhalsim
  3. Honda
  4. Blanka
  5. Cammy
  6. Dee Jay
  7. Rashid
  8. Ed
  9. Akuma
  10. Marisa
  11. Mimi
  12. Lilly
  13. JP
  14. A.K.I.

And that lists down the entire cast of characters so far. At the current count, there are eight confirmed and fourteen leaked but unconfirmed characters, bringing the total to 22 characters in total for the game. This number should be reasonable enough, provided that Capcom rebuilt Street Fighter 6 as the game transitioned to the RE Engine for the first time. The game’s story will take place after the events of Street Fighter III and will be set in Metro City, so we might still get some new characters given this setting and time period. We’ll just probably have to wait for further confirmation and reveals from Capcom.

During Evo 2022, Capcom officially announced Juri and Kimberly, the latter being a newcomer to the series. Aside from simply announcing the two new characters in the game’s roster, Capcom also showed off the flashy moves the two fighters can do. Kimberly is a fast-moving striker who can send opponents up in the sky and hit them hard in mid-air, finishing off her attacks with a wicked lotus like what Rock Lee and Might Guy do in the anime series Naruto.

Meanwhile, Juri has an updated look and fighting style. She still uses the Fuhajin, but she also gains new special moves called Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohsatsu, new moves that do not use up Fuha stock.

For everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6, click here. Street Fighter 6 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.

Nick Saban's net worth in 2022, Nick Saban's net worth, Nick Saban, Nick Saban's 2022 net worth, Nick Saban net worth
JUST IN:
Related Topics