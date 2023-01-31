Street Fighter Duel pre-registration has begun on iOS and Android for this mobile game based on the famed fighting game franchise.

Crunchyroll Games has opened the pre-registration for the mobile spin-off of the Street Fighter franchise called Street Fighter: Duel. This new take to the prolific fighting game franchise lets players experience the Street Fighter mythos in a completely different light. That being said, the publishers are encouraging Street Fighter fans to try out the new game in the worst way possible: through a nondescript trailer that absolutely gives nothing away about the gameplay.

Thankfully, we have additional information about the game, which will be coming out sometime in February 2023:

Collect more than 40 fan-favorite characters, including Ryu, Akuma, Chun-Li, Cammy and more.

Build a team of three fighters from across the Street Fighter franchise and level them up to unleash devastating combos and signature abilities.

Create your own experience! Strategize with real-time RPG combat or turn on auto-battle to lightning kick your way through encounters with the Shadaloo.

It’s not Street Fighter without head-to-head action. Jump on online and use your team of champions to duel it out with other players.

Unlock character skins exclusive to Street Fighter: Duel, putting a fresh spin on beloved Street Fighter characters with new skins dropping all the time.

Based on these descriptions, Street Fighter fans should be primed on what Street Fighter: Duel is not: it’s not the fighting game you’d expect out of the franchise. Instead, it’s an RPG with classes, party composition, and stats. As noted above, the game will also feature online play.

The free-to-play game will also have in-game purchases once the game comes out, which should also encourage everyone to pre-register, as in-game currencies will be gifted to players once the game comes out for its full launch.

Meanwhile, Street Fighter 6 remains to be the most highly-anticipated Street Fighter game yet to be released. For more information about this game, check out our article on Everything You Need To Know About Street Fighter 6.