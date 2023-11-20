An old game with new problems. Here is our review for Strike Force Heroes, a look at its gameplay and story.

Strike Force Heroes makes its return to PC in this remaster. The question is: how well does it stand up against the original? Here is our review of Strike Force Heroes, a look at its gameplay and story, as well as our score for it.

Strike Force Heroes Review

Strike Force Heroes came out back on November 10, 2023. It is available for purchase on PC via Steam.

Strike Force Heroes Background

Strike Force Heroes is a 2D Arena Shooter that has both a single-player and multiplayer mode. When playing multiplayer, players can either play co-op or PvP. In single-player, on the other hand, players go through a story campaign that tells the story of, well, the Strike Force Heroes. Players can choose from one of four classes to play as, each with their playstyles, weapons, abilities, and more. Like most shooters, the game has various game modes, such as Control Points, Death Match, Free For All, and more. Before this section gets longer, let’s dive into our in-depth look at Strike Force Heroe’s gameplay.

Strike Force Heroes Gameplay

As mentioned above, this game is a remaster of the original Flash game of the same name. Although it’s now made in Unity, the game still retains most, if not all, of the charm that the original Flash version had. It retains the simplistic graphics, although this game does look loads better. It also retains the simple 2D movement and combat that the original had. In fact, if I didn’t know any better, I would have thought I was still playing the original. When I booted up this game, I was instantly transported to those years ago when I would play this game on my run-down hand-me-down laptop.

The game’s movement mechanics are pretty decent. If you’ve played any sidescrolling platformer, then you should be fine with this game’s movement. Players can jump across gaps and up platforms, as well as crouch under small spaces. As with most shooters, movement is very important in this game. Mastering the game’s movement can spell the difference between a good player, and a bottom fragger.

Of course, movement is not everything. You must also master shooting. Similar to movement, the game’s shooting is reminiscent of other 2D sidescrolling shooters. As long as you can put your crosshair on the target, and there is nothing in between you two to block the line of sight, then you can likely shoot it. Of course, the game has a bullet spread mechanic, so players will have to take that into consideration. All in all, the game’s shooting mechanics are easy to master. After playing through the first few missions, you should be able to get a hang of its combat.

The game also retains the four classes the original had: Medic, Assassin, Commando, and Tank. The Medic has healing abilities that affect both themselves and their team while the Assassin is a Glass Cannon that specializes in bursting down enemy targets. Commando, on the other hand, is a balanced character when it comes to their stats and abilities. Lastly, the Tank is slow and has a lot of HP, basically a meat shield for the team. Players can play as any of these classes to match their playstyle. I personally play a lot of Assassin, even back then, as I really liked sniping my enemies. I believe these classes are balanced, as none of them felt overpowered and game-breaking. It’s even possible to just use one class to play through the game’s entirety.

Just judging from what I’ve written above, one would think that the game’s gameplay is very good and that it has no downsides. You’re not wrong. The actual combat sections of the game are fun. It’s pretty balanced, very responsive, and very rewarding when you hit the shots you want to take. However, there is one big glaring problem for me, a problem that didn’t really exist back when the game first came out. I’m referring to the game’s roulette and shop system.

In the original game, players could unlock each class’s weapons and skills by simply leveling up. If there was a weapon that you wanted, all you had to do was level up to that weapon’s unlock requirement. This gave players a sense of fulfillment, as they were able to work hard to unlock their weapons and skills. This is no longer the case for the Strike Force Heroes Remaster. Although Skills and Killstreaks still had level unlock requirements, it wasn’t the same for weapons. Players had to either buy these weapons from the rotating shop or from the in-game roulette system.

Whenever players finish a mission, they receive some in-game cash. They can use this cash to either buy an item from the store or try their luck in the roulette. I’m no stranger to gacha games, so features like this that involve the almighty RNG are not new to me. My problem is that, personally, it doesn’t fit into this game, especially one that has multiplayer aspects. Players who have bad luck when rolling in the roulette will be at a disadvantage when they face off against someone on the same level who was able to get some high-rarity weapons and gear. It’s not fun to play a game when my enemy has better weapons just because they got lucky. I know that Strike Force Heroes 3 had a roulette mechanic as well, but if it wasn’t that good then, it sure as hell isn’t good even now.

Not only that, but it removes any fulfillment I get from playing the game. Back then, I would have clear goals. If I wanted to use that special sniper rifle, I would need to reach a certain level. Now, if I wanted to use said sniper rifle, I would have to replay the same level over and over again to get money for the roulette. Even then, I would only have the chance to get the weapon I want. If I kept rolling badly, then all that hard work would have been useless. Grinding for a “chance” to get something that can impact the game in a big way is not fun, especially since this game is not supposed to be a gacha game.

To summarize my feelings for the gameplay of Strike Force Heroes, the shooting aspect of the game, the one that the game should be known for, is already pretty good. It’s very loyal to the gameplay of the original game and gives me a sense of nostalgia whenever I load into a level. My biggest qualm would be its shop and roulette system, something that the original game didn’t have or need.

Now that we’ve taken a look at Strike Force Heroe’s gameplay, let’s now talk about its story.

Strike Force Heroes Story

Strike Force Heroes follows the titular Strike Force as they get caught up in a plot that could potentially destroy the world. Without spoiling too much, the Strike Force uncover a plot regarding a toxin that could potentially change the tides of battle. As such, the Strike Force must do everything in their power to prevent the toxin from being used, while also bringing whoever made the toxin to justice.

As far as plots go, this is as cliche as it can get. That isn’t to say that it’s a bad thing. Cliche stories can be very good if they are done well. If you take into account the original year when this game came out, the story is actually pretty good. It reminded me of those over-the-top soldier action movies I would watch when I was younger. It doesn’t need a complex story to stand out. The simple one that it has is enough to propel the campaign forward.

One thing I really appreciate about the remake is that it is now fully voiced. Back then, likely due to budget constraints, only the in-game segments had voice acting. All of the cutscenes were text only with some images, so having voice acting in this game is a big upgrade.

There’s really nothing much to say about Strike Force Heroes’s story. It’s a simple action plot that complements the action that the players go through in the game. Simple, but very effective.

Strike Force Heroes Review Summary

My qualms with its gameplay aside, Strike Force Heroes is a pretty decent remake. It was able to port the mechanics of the original Flash game to its new engine and was able to keep the soul of the game’s gameplay alive. The story itself is still cliche as ever, but not in a bad way. It’s actually pretty funny and filled with the humor that I enjoyed when I was younger. Of course, I can’t really ignore my qualms, as it takes up a huge chunk of the game. The weapon and skin shop, as well as the roulette, have no place in this game and remove some of the enjoyment from the game.

Strike Force Heroes Review Score: 6.5/10

Editor’s Note: ClutchPoints received a PC review copy of Strike Force Heroes to allow us to cover the game. This copy did not, in any way, affect this Strike Force Heroes review’s verdict.

