Jump back into a classic and reunite your kingdom! Here are the details for Stronghold Definitive Edition, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Stronghold Definitive Edition Release Date: November 7, 2023

Stronghold Definitive Edition comes out on November 7, 2023. It is available on PC via Steam.

Stronghold Definitive Edition Gameplay

Much like the original from 22 years ago, the game is a Real-Time Strategy (RTS) game, with a focus on managing your kingdom. Players must rebuild the medieval kingdom, create a stable economy, and develop a strong military to defend against invaders.

As with most RTS games, combat is a large part of this game. However, the combat system in the game is different from other RTS games. In most RTS games, there exists some semblance of a rock-paper-scissors type of system. That means some units are either strong or weak against other units. This game instead opts for a “soft-counter” system, based on strength stats and hitpoints. Speaking of hitpoints, there is no healing system in the game. That means injured units will remain injured for the rest of the game. This encourages players to properly plan their attacks, or risk having an army of injured soldiers.

Other than combat units, there are also a slew of support units that players can recruit. For example, players can recruit engineers to construct siege engines and the like. Finding the right balance of units is, therefore, crucial. Players can also control non-combat characters, as well as the Lord, or the player character. However, the player must be careful, as if the Lord dies, the game is automatically lost.

The Definitive edition brings with it two classic campaigns (26 missions) from the original game, as long as new fresh singleplayer content designed by Firefly Studios founders Simon Bradbury and Eric Ouellette. This 14-mission campaign has players marching across the English hinterland in search of Sir Longarm’s captured family. The game also has built-in multiplayer support, Steam Workshop modding capabilities, updated assets, and more.

Stronghold Definitive Edition Story

The game’s main campaign centers around the player character, a young and inexperienced commander. After their father is killed by one of the game’s four villains, they take it upon themselves to fight back against the villains. These four villains are four lords who took control of the kingdom after its king was captured and held for ransom. It is up to the young commander to ransom the king, take back the kingdom from the hands of the four lords, and rebuild it back to its former glory.

