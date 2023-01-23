Here is our Emperor Social Link Guide for the Student Council (Hidetoshi Odagiri) in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Student Council (Hidetoshi Odagiri) Emperor Social Link Guide

You can find him during the day in the Student Council Room of Gekkoukan on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. After January 25, however, he becomes available the whole week except on Sundays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Cheap Lighter, which allows the fusion of Odin.

Hidetoshi Odagiri Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as May 6. To start it, the player must join the Student Council, something that the game does for you automatically.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Emperor arcana with you.

Rank 1

Chihiro: “I’m a sophomore, and um… I’m still learning the ropes, so… please be patient with me, [Player Name]-san.” Nice to meet you. 0 I’ll be on my best behavior. 0



Rank 2

“Some students feel the school uniform should be abolished, and they’re recruiting supporters…” It’s a waste of time. +3 I agree with them. 0



Rank 3

> He is staring at Hidetoshi. Stop fighting. +3 What happened? +2



Rank 4

> It looks like the punk is going to hit Hidetoshi. Intervene 0 Keep watching 0

“You look like you want to say something…” Good work. +3 You need to lighten up. 0



Rank 5

“…[Player Name]-kun, were you there the whole time?” They can be pretty cruel. +3 You can’t accuse everyone. 0



Rank 6

“It’s actually kind of nice not having those hyenas around.” You’re not going home yet? 0 Hyenas? 0

“…As you can see, the meeting’s over, so you can leave if you want.” But, I just got here… +3 Maybe I should stick around. +3



Rank 7

“…About the smoker’s punishment, that is.” He should suffer. +3 The usual will do. 0



Rank 8

Chihiro: “Um… What happened to Hidetoshi-san?” What do you mean? 0 Why, is something wrong? 0

> Hidetoshi looks uncomfortable. It wasn’t me. +3 You came to my defense? 0



Rank 9

“I rambled on about rules and fairness, but all I really proved was that I was desperate for power…” Don’t blame yourself. +3 Good thing you noticed. 0



Rank 10

“Um… How’d I do?” So-so. +3 Not bad. +2

“Here, I want you to have this.” I’ll hang onto it. +3 I guess I’ll take it. +3



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as May 6. To start it, the player must join the Student Council, something that the game does for you automatically. Not only that, but Hidetoshi will confess his love for you once you reach max rank. However, he is not romanceable like the other romance options in this game.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Emperor arcana with you.

Rank 1

Chihiro: “I’m a sophomore, and um… I’m still learning the ropes, so… please be patient with me, [Player Name]-san.” Nice to meet you all. 0 I’ll do my best. 0



Rank 2

“Some students feel the school uniform should be abolished, and they’re recruiting supporters…” How pointless. +3 I kinda agree. 0



Rank 3

> The student council member is glaring at Hidetoshi. You shouldn’t fight. +3 Did something happen? +2



Rank 4

> It looks like the punk is going to hit Hidetoshi…! Intervene 0 Keep watching 0

“You look like you want to say something…” Working hard, huh? +3 You’re overdoing it. 0



Rank 5

“…[Player Name]-kun, were you there the whole time?” They were all mean. +3 Don’t suspect everyone. 0



Rank 6

“It’s actually kind of nice not having those hyenas around.” You’re not going home? 0 What do you mean? 0

“…As you can see, the meeting’s over, so you can leave if you want.” I’ll stay here longer. +3 I’ll help out, too! +3



Rank 7

“…About the smoker’s punishment, that is.” A strict punishment. +3 A proper punishment. 0



Rank 8

Chihiro: “Um… What happened to Hidetoshi-san?” What do you mean? 0 I don’t know… 0

> Hidetoshi looks uncomfortable. I’m not the culprit. +3 You defended me? 0



Rank 9

“I rambled on about rules and fairness, but all I really proved was that I was desperate for power…” Don’t blame yourself. +3 It’s good you realize that. 0



Rank 10

“Um… How’d I do?” They were praising you. +3 It went well. +2

“Here, I want you to have this.” Thank you. +3 I’ll treasure it. +3



That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Emperor Social Link, Hidetoshi Odagiri of the Student Council.